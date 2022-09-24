Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 24

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season premiere is Sunday at 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. “Ode to Joy: Honoring the Spirit of the Brave People of Ukraine” features Emily Pulley, Galina Ivannikova, Alexei Kuznietsov and Carl DuPont, along with the Brazos Valley Chorale and Houston Masterworks Chorus. $55; $10 for students. bvso.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association’s Fall Beekeeping School, 7 a.m., First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive. $70 per person; $125 for couples; $15 for kids with parent or guardian. Walk-ins will be accepted during 7 a.m. check-in. bvbeeks.org/events/bee-school/.

National Seat Check Saturday, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free car seat checkup event. By appointment only, register at https://tinyurl.com/u58ueehs. The event is presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, Daniel Stark Law Firm and the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Go Wild with ROaR (Rotary and Reading),” 10 a.m. to noon, Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The Rotary Club of College Station presents animal-themed games, face painting and balloon animals. No registration required for this come-and-go event.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Supper Club,” 7 p.m., Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. World premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson, which tells the story of six lifelong best friends who form a supper club. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance. Through Oct. 2. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $10 for children. navasotatheatre.org.

“Crimes of the Heart,” 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28. unitybrenham.org.

Suzy Bogguss, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

David Orr Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Justin Trevino and Amber Digby, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Triple Threat, 8 p.m, Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cole Whittlesey, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

EXHIBITS Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.