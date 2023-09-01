SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Monthly Rio Brazos Audubon Society birdwalk. Bring binoculars and water.

TDCJ Agribusiness, Land & Minerals Horse Sale, 10 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

First Saturday Art Fair, 10-11 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Bags and Boards Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m., downtown Hearne. Free. Information: 979-595-8150.

BCS Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., Brazos Ballroom Dance Studio, 501 Graham Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kyle Mathis, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Seth James, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $40-$55 available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

Elijah & Jojo, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Pendulum Hearts, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.