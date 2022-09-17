Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17

KEOS presents the Lone Star Music Series at Grand Stafford Theater on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Matt Harlan is set to perform at 6, Brooke Graham at 7:30 and Chubby Knuckle Choir at 9 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. $10-$30. grandstaffordtheater.com.

SATURDAY

AGGIE GAME DAY

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field as the Aggies host Miami (Fla.) at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 4:30 p.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at 5:25 p.m. at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 5:50 p.m. Team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage and players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets assembles at the Quad and then steps off for march-in to Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m.

Two C-130J transport planes will fly over Kyle Field 20 minutes before kickoff. The lead aircraft will be piloted by the 317th Operations Group commander Col. John Poole, A&M Class of 2000. The 317th Operations Group is based at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.

EVENTS

Peter L. Scamardo II, 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 711 Texas Ave. in College Station. A reading and Q&A session about Scamardo’s novel “The Boys in the Brazos River Bottom.”

Master Gardeners, 10 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Photographer Jim Miles gives a presentation about wildlife photography.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Melissa Brooke Trio, 5 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Jonathan Garcia, 3 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Against the Grain, 11 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Bill Mock & Highway 105 Band, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.