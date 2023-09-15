Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.