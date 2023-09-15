SATURDAY
EVENTS
Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
College Station Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Post Oak Mall parking lot, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
Teddy Bear Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main Street in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $20 per family.
ENTERTAINMENT
School of Rock, 6 p.m., La Salle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Chase Borne, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Marie Road in Bryan.
Rococo Disco with Sol Y Motion, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Justin Trevino, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.
DJ Bear, 11 p.m., Freaky Tiki, 317 University Drive in College Station.
EXHIBITS
Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.
A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.