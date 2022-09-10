Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 10

The Summer Film Series at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum ends with a screening of the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog,” Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, no glass containers. No pets. Games and free refreshments start at 7 p.m., movie starts at sundown. bush41.org/events.

SATURDAY

AGGIE GAME DAY

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at noon at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 12:20 p.m. Team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage. Players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets assembles at the Quad and then steps off for march-in to Kyle Field at 1 p.m.

Two Aggies will be among the pilots flying Black Hawk helicopters for the pregame flyover. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carson Cosco, A&M Class of 2012, and 1st Lt. Matthew Hall, A&M Class of 2019, are part of the four-helicopter flyover. They are from the 1st Battalion “Ghostriders” of the 158th Aviation Regiment of the U.S. Army Reserve, based in Conroe.

EVENTS

Ukulele Club, for beginners (2 p.m.) and experienced players (2:30 p.m.), Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

Spiritual Entrepreneurship, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Using Spiritual Gifts to Create Change, at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N Tabor in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Head Over Heels,” 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

The Western anniversary event, with Waylon Thibodeaux (5 p.m.) and Jeff Woolsey (9 p.m.), The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.