Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8

A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.

Wellborn Lions Club Breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Wellborn Community Center, 4119 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. $5 all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.ENTERTAINMENT “Murder at Play,” 7:30 p.m., Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. TROUPE presents murder-mystery play written by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. $20 and $25. bvtroupe.org/upcomingshows.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net.

“Crimes of the Heart,” 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. Through Sunday. $28; $15 students. unitybrenham.org.

Linus, Inch of Dark, Snake Skin Prison, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Braxton Keith, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Daniel Holmes, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Keenan Houchins, 3 to 6 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.