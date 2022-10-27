Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 29

Float applications have opened for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in Downtown Bryan. The theme of this year's float is Holidays are Sweeter in Bryan. Information, Abigail Noel at abigail@destinationbryan.com or by phone at 979-721-9506.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Rudder Choir Garage Sale, 7 a.m., Rudder High School south parking lot, 3251 Austins Colony Pkwy in Bryan.

Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk, 7:30 a.m.-noon at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Dr. in College Station.

Halloween party, 10 a.m., at Learning Express Toys, 1505 University Dr. E. in College Station.

Little Kids Spooky Carnival, 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Ages 5 and under.

Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m., Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Dr. in Bryan.

Rudder Choir Fall Fest, 4:30 p.m. Rudder High School south parking lot, 3251 Austins Colony Pkwy in Bryan.

Drive in Movie Night, 8 p.m., Rudder High School south parking lot, 3251 Austins Colony Pkwy in Bryan. "Goosebumps" showing.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jonathan Garcia, 3 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Lanterns and Legends: A Decade of Favorites," 6:30 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sonny Furman Theatre, 105 W. Washington in Navasota.

“Descendants the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi's Patio and Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Delusions Scream Park, 7 p.m.-midnight, 11624 FM 2549, 9 miles north of Bryan. General admission tickets, $25; VIP fast pass, $35.

"Every Brilliant Thing," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Ace Carlson, 8 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Josh Calvin & 183 S. Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Jake Bush, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road.

JMG Band, 9 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Jackson Schlossnagle, 9 p.m., Hershel's at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through today at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.