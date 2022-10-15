Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 15

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will hold two candidate forums at the Brazos Center. The first will be Monday for candidates running for Bryan offices. The second will be Oct. 25 for candidates running for College Station and Brazos County offices. Both forums will be held from 6-8 p.m. business.bcschamber.org/events. SATURDAY EVENTS Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Saturday’s events: A welding competition is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com. Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 21778 FM 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com. Ukulele Club, 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. For ages 7 to adult. Bring your own ukulele if you have one. ENTERTAINMENT “Descendants the Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com. “Murder at Play,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. TROUPE presents murder-mystery play written by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. $20 and $25. bvtroupe.org/upcomingshows. “Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net. The Doo Wop Project, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale.” $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events. Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota. Cade Holliday, 10 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station. Clayton Gardner Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. George Dearborne, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.