Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 1

The Theatre Company presents "Descendants the Musical," based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains including Maleficent (from "Sleeping Beauty"), the evil queen ("Cinderella"), Jafar ("Aladdin") and Cruella de Vil ("101 Dalmatians"). Oct. 14-30. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas Lions Club Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Santa's Wonderland, 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Includes a car show, kids activities, food trucks and performances by Santa's Wonderland Band, The Risky Liver Band and Jon Stork. Benefits the Texas Lions Camp for children with physical disabilities, diabetes and cancer. $10 adults, $5 children 5-12, free for kids under 5. tlcfallfest.com.

Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration, noon to 2 p.m., Brazos County Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. The event honors those who have died from breast cancer, celebrates survivors and gives free resources. Guests can decorate a small flag with a loved one's name, which will be put on display at the health district. Breast cancer survivor Andrea Farrar will speak at the event. Texas C-Step will have sign-ups for free breast cancer screenings.

Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Learn about pioneer history with demonstrations, pony rides, train rides and other activities. The event kicks off with the Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K race at 7:30 a.m. The festival is free; $20 for a chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.

“Go Wild with ROAR (Rotary and Reading),” 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The Rotary Club of College Station presents "All About Spiders" story time and craft for ages 2 to 6.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest, through Oct. 20, Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Drop off pumpkins decorated with paint, glue, markers and paper — not carved pumpkins — for a decorating contest with several categories.

International Observe the Moon Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The event includes moon-related activities, and the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club will have telescopes in the back parking lot. All ages welcome.

Buffalo Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Buffalo Civic Center, 942 Hill St. in Buffalo. Presented by the Buffalo Lions Club. $5. Also Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Winnie the Pooh," 2 and 6 p.m., Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. OPAS presents the musical adaptation of Pooh and his pals in the Hundred Acre Wood. Also Sunday at 2 p.m. $32-$52. opastickets.org.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net.

"The Supper Club," 7 p.m., Sunny E. Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson's production tells the story of six lifelong friends who form a supper club. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance. Through Sunday. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $10 for children. navasotatheatre.org.

"Crimes of the Heart," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28; $15 students. unitybrenham.org.

Treaty Oak Revival, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Rocky King, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.