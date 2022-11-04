Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 5

The Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” is scheduled for next weekend at 19124 Texas 6 South in College Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 kids (5-17), under 5 free. Free parking. Ride in a WWII 2 half-ton CCKW or modern Humvee to the demonstration fields where all of the activities will take place. Buy an early bird ticket and be entered for a chance for a free tank ride, fire a 75-millimeter howitzer or fire a paintball machine gun. 979-690-0501.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Marching band, TBD, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., San Antonio. College Station High School band and guard is competing in Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship. Tickets: $22-$46 through Ticketmaster.com. General admission is available for prelims and finals with reserved seat finals tickets also available. Children 10 or younger free for general admission seating. Marching.musicforall.org/sanantonio22.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon Society’s monthly “Birding 101” Bird Walk. Loaner binoculars will be available. Bring water.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Walk with a Doc, 9-10 a.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station. Meet in the healing garden.

Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville.

First Saturday art fair, 10 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan.

Texas A&M football, 11 a.m., Kyle Field, 756 Houston St. in College Station. Aggies vs. Florida.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free.

“Geode with Resin” Workshop, 5-7 p.m., 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Award-winning artist Natalya Holbrook. Cost: $250 for two days.

Try Hockey for Free, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Dr. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Radney Foster and Darden Smith, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Crazy Town, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. Zeistencroix, Heathensun and Hindsight.

Jon Wolfe, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road.

Waylon Thibodeaux, 8 p.m., Western Steakhouse & Dance Hall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.