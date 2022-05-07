Calendar for Saturday, May 7

Lions Pride Sports presents the professional wrestling event titled Unbreakable at 7:30 p.m. May 13 at The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Wrestling matches will be announced as the show gets closer. Tickets are $10-$60. lionsprideproductions.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Gala 2022 — Sock Hop Rewind, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equestrian Center, 3240 F&B Road, College Station. Celebrating 20 years of the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley with an event that includes dinner, dancing and activities. Seats are sold out. www.dsabv.org.

Relay for Life of the Brazos Valley, presented by Baylor Scott & White, 4-10 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex, 5827 Leonard Road. People can register on their own or with a team at secure.acsevents.org and search for Brazos Valley. All are welcomed to attend the Disney-themed event that benefits the American Cancer Society.

Walk to End Epilepsy, 8 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. Epilepsy Foundation Texas presents this family-friendly walk and afterparty for children and adults living with epilepsy, along with their friends and family. Register at give.eftx.org/event/2022-college-station-walk/e389391.

Derby Day, 4:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. In honor of the Kentucky Derby, this gala includes watching the famous horse race, a live auction, a derby hat parade, food, music and dancing. Proceeds support the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Register at bvso.org/show-item/derby-day/.

BCS Spring Parade of Homes, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association presents the parade of homes. Tickets are $10 and are also valid Sunday. gbvbuilders.org.

Aggieland Egg & Brew Fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brew Supply Haus, 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S., Suite 113, College Station. Celebrating brewing and barbecuing on Big Green Eggs with workshops, tastings, music and beer. $10.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Punk Rock Yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave., Bryan.

THEATER “Motherhood: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave., Navasota. The Navasota Theater Alliance presents this play about four mothers sharing their thoughts and challenges about motherhood at a baby shower. $10-$16. Tickets at navasotatheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Queen Nation, a Queen tribute act, will play the band’s classic rock hits. The Nomads and Kane Alvarado also perform. Free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free parking at Post Oak Mall, handicap parking near Colgate Drive.

The Screamalongs, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

The Swift Drag, Telekhines and Wisdom Cat at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Cypress Ramblers (1 p.m.) and Lucas Sousa (5 p.m.) at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.

Bill Bertrand Country Dance Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Colton French, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brandon McDermott (7:30 p.m.) and Daniel Holmes (10:30), Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Rococo Disco, 7:30 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.