Calendar for Saturday, May 21

Cheers to Craft Beer returns to Downtown Bryan on June 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. Participating merchants will offer different beers at this tasting event. $30. Benefits Voices for Children — Court Appointed Special Advocates. vfcbrazos.org/c2cb.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Mario Kart tournament, Saturday at Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E., Suite 101, in College Station. Double elimination tournament. Check in is at 2:30 p.m. and the event starts at 3. Teams of three, $10 per person. For ages 18 and up. Proceeds benefit OnRamp.

Master Gardeners, 9 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Fred Rapczyk will discuss drip irrigation for the DIYer.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Punk Rock Yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave., Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT “The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, Bryan. The musical written by Jason Robert Brown examines a five-year marriage. Directed by Keri Kempf and Alanna O’Connell. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

Joey McGee, 7 p.m., Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

DJ Steel, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Xavier Joseph, 1 p.m., Stage 12, Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W.

Chevre Roulette, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Space: Now You See It, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.