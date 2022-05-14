Calendar for Saturday, May 14

The Museum of the American G.I. honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays from May 25-29. “Remembering the Fallen” includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. On May 29 at 3 p.m., the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm Howitzers, capping the series of events. 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. americangimuseum.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Art in the Park 2022, presented by College Station Noon Lions Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. Includes art and activities, and promotes eye wellness, vision screenings and therapy animals from Aggieland Pets with a Purpose. csnoonlions.org/events/art-in-the-park-2022.

Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Event, presented by Bryan Animal Center, 8 a.m. to noon at Edgewater Park, 6720 Chick Lane in Bryan. Free microchips and rabies vaccines to pets whose owners reside within Bryan city limits. Proof of residency by BTU bill or valid ID. First-come, first-served. Limit four pets per household. Pets must be on a leash or in a crate. Preregister through Bryan Animal Center’s Facebook page.

Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association, 9 a.m. at Brazos County Expo Complex, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Events include barrel racing, breakaway roping, ribbon roping, tiedown roping and team roping. www.tspra.com/events-calendar.

“Why We Sing,” a performance by the Brenham Children’s Chorus at 2 p.m. at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center, Blinn College, 600 Blinn Blvd., Brenham. $12 adults, $6 for students and children under 12. brenhamchildrenschorus.com.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Ukulele Club, 2 p.m. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. For ages 7 and older. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Punk Rock Yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave., Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT “Motherhood: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave., Navasota. The Navasota Theater Alliance presents this play about four mothers sharing their thoughts and challenges about motherhood at a baby shower. $10-$16. Tickets at navasotatheatre.org.

Dustin Toliver & the Texas Treble Hooks, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Jeff Canada, 7:30 p.m., Armadillo Road, 10:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis and Haley Brumbaugh, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 5 p.m., Brazos Valley Brewing Company, 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.

EXHIBITS

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.