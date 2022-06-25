Calendar for Saturday, June 25

Texas singer-songwriters Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen return with their long-running Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour. July 20 at Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Doors open at 9 p.m. $25. harrys.bcsclubs.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Juneteenth Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12, Washington. The celebration honors the late Judge Eddie E. Harrison of Washington County, who was key in creating the event in 2017. Includes a memorial service for Harrison, genealogical workshop, food and craft vendors, authors, art and performances by Fantasy Band and Brown Sugar Band. Free.

Main Street Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Shopping event includes vendors selling clothing, jewelry, art, holiday and home decor. Also Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $6 admission; $5 with nonperishable food donation for The Bridge Ministries in Bryan. Free admission for kids under 12. Admission good for both days. texasmarketguide.com.

Nintendo Beach Party, 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Nintendo Switch tournament featuring Super Smash Brothers. Registration required to play. 979-209-5600. bcslibrary.org/events.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Newsies,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the newsboys’ strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in 1899. Featuring songs by Alan Menken. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Sold out.

Doug Boggs, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

The Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Jeff Jacobs Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Morgan Ashley, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Tyler Cannon, 7 p.m. at Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs," through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.

Primal Forces: Earth, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.