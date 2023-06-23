SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Pop Up Shop Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1673 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Main Street Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Busted Tees, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission: $6.

Saturday Play Day: Penny Pockets, 1-3 p.m., Intersections Textile Learning Center, 2116 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Admission: $7.50.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Guys & Dolls Jr.," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $10.

Greg Day, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Who Killed the Winemaker Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road, 7 p.m. Tickets: $69.95.

Juan Barco, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

North Point Drive, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Elijah & Jojo, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

"Godspell," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Tommy Hooker, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.