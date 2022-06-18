Calendar for Saturday, June 18

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show on July 4. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. The RELLIS parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Juneteenth Parade & Blues Fest. The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society presents a day of Juneteenth events, including a parade that starts at 10 a.m. at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, 750 Bruin Trace in Bryan, and ends at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, 129 Moss St. A celebration follows at the park from noon to 3 p.m. The block party-style Blues Fest is from 6 to 10 p.m. at 21st Street between Bryan Avenue and Main Street. Bring chairs. bvaahcs.org.

Starlight Music Series honors Juneteenth, 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Performances by Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Mi’Chel Rose and On Another Note. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free parking at Post Oak Mall, handicap parking near Colgate Drive. Free.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Hearne, 4th and Magnolia streets. facebook.com/juneteenthmusicfest.

“A World of Color” quilt show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild presents its 33rd quilt show, with featured quilter Christa Watson. Proceeds benefit the guild’s funding of scholarships and education programs. bbquiltguild.org.

Brazos County Master Gardeners, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cathie Paull will present her top 10 favorite native plants.

Ukulele Club, 2 p.m. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. For ages 7 and older. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

Entrepreneurship as a Spiritual Practice, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Workshop addresses how entrepreneurship can help spiritual creativity. Free. Register at middlewayurbanmonastery.org.

ENTERTAINMENT “Newsies,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the newsboys’ strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in 1899. Featuring songs by Alan Menken. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. The play about the long-term friendships among five women was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It is directed by Carolyn Houston Boone. $15 and $27. unitybrenham.org.

Garrett Snowden, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Morgan Ashley Trio, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Mighty Orq, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Chevre Roulette, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, at 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.