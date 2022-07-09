Calendar for Saturday, July 9

Century Square Cinema presents a “girls night” screening of “The Proposal,” the 2009 movie starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. at the Green on Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala, 6 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The nonprofit organization’s 24th annual event will include awarding more than $140,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates. hispanicforumbcs.org.

“Cruel Summer,” 7:30 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 S.H. 30 in College Station. Lions Pride Sports presents this professional wrestling event. $10-$25. lionsprideproductions.com.

Nintendo Beach Party, 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Nintendo Switch tournament features Mario Kart beach racing. Registration required to play. bcslibrary.org/events.

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Through July 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. It’s a 10-year reunion of The Theatre Company’s 2012 production of the Tony- and Grammy-nominated musical. $10-$20. www.theatrecompany.com.

Triple Threat, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Joey McGee, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Matt Castillo, 8:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Matthew Gonzaba, 11 a.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS The Art of Gemology, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.