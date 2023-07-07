SATURDAY

EVENTS

American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Second Saturday Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Goat yoga, 11 a.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Legally Blonde Jr.," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $10 at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Pirai Vaca, a Bolivian virtuoso, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Zachary Cobb, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

West Texas Exiles, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Royce Reed, 8 p.m., 1791 Whiskey Bar at the George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Waylon Thibodeaux, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Cade Holliday, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Mary Charlotte Young, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.