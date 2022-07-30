Calendar for Saturday, July 30

Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Alex Caruso Court dedication, 10 a.m., Castlegate Park, 4455 Castlegate Drive. The basketball court will be named after Caruso, who played at A&M Consolidated High School and at Texas A&M. Caruso was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA title team and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. Former A&M radio broadcaster Dave South will serve as master of ceremonies. Caruso, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, A&M men’s basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam and former Consol boys basketball coach Rick German are scheduled to speak at the event.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. namibv.org.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT “Annie Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The Theatre Company presents the musical with performers from the theater’s annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. $10. theatrecompany.com.

“Cinderella,” 1 and 4 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St., Brenham. The fairy tale is told in the style of English pantomime, and the cast features children in Unity’s summer drama camp. Directed by Unity’s executive artistic director Kate Revnell-Smith. $10 and $15. unitybrenham.org.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Garrett Snowden, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Eats & Beats with Peterson Brothers, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs, through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.