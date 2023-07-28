SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Remodeling 101 Seminar, 9:30 a.m., Stearns Design Build, 2151 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station.

BBQ Jr. Youth Cookoff & Bake Competition, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 4692, 794 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in Bryan. Ages 8-12, $15 fee per event. Contact Karen at 512-803-4314 or email karenpaschal@att.net.

Back to School Bash, 10 a.m.-noon, BCS Together, 3811 Old College Road in Bryan. Food, entertainment, prizes and games. Kids receive free backpack with back-to-school necessities.

Par for Paws, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. View adoptable animals from Aggieland Humane Society.

Summer Bash at Pivo Point, 1-10 p.m., Snook Pivo Point, 9234 Slovacek Road in Snook. Car & Truck show at 1 p.m., steak night at 6 p.m. Waterslides, facepainting, etc. Cost: $5.

Stuff the Bus With Junior League of B-CS, 5-8 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Collecting school supplies for 16,000 B-CS students.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Jack and the Beanstalk," 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: adults $12 and children $8, available at 979-830-8358.

Eats & Beats with Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Ethan Hanson, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Dale Watson, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

The Bad 455's, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Crossroads, 8 p.m., Snook Pivo Point, 9234 Slovacek Road in Snook.

Johnny & The Hellhounds, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Zachary Burnett, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.