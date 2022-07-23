Calendar for Saturday, July 23

The Chemistry Roadshow returns July 28 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The Texas A&M Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s chemistry display with explosions, goop and more. Tickets handed out on first-come, first-served basis.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Wish Upon a Butterfly, 9 a.m. to noon, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The annual event includes a butterfly release to honor someone. One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes museum admission, including an observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments and activities. Guests who dress up as a caterpillar or butterfly will receive a gift.

Hybrid Romance Author Panel, 2 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Three romance authors — Shana Galen, R.R. Born and Sasha Summers discuss their works. Also available over Zoom. Registration required at bcslibrary.org/events.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Paul Eldridge, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Joey McGee, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Tyler McCollum, 8:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

HiFi Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.