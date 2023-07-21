SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Wish Upon a Butterfly, 9 a.m.-noon, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Free Community Resources Fair, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Save our Streets Ministries, 1700 Groesbeck St. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley African American Museum 17th anniversary celebration, noon-4 p.m., Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. Free.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Finding Nemo Jr.," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Montana Welsh, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Court in College Station.

The Derailers, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Matt Creaton, 8 p.m., 1791 Whiskey Bar at The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Michael Player and the Dancehall Revival, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Jq music, Vince B, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Kidd Callahan, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Chris Helms, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.