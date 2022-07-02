Calendar for Saturday, July 2

Messina Hof will host its 45th annual Harvest Festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Events include moonlit harvests, daytime harvests, a cellar tour and dinner, an outdoor gourmet barbecue and a grand finale gala. Aug. 5-6, 12-13, 19-21, 26-27. 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Little Firecrackers, 3 to 6 p.m., Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents this Fourth of July celebration for kids, including cookie decorating, instruments and arts and crafts. lakewalktx.com/event/little-firecrackers/.

Pups & Pints, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. Bring dogs to the patio and meet adoptable dogs from Urgent Animals of Hearne.

Birding 101, 7:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon presents this introductory class for beginning birders. Bring water and binoculars. Loaner binoculars will be available.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Summer Art Contests, Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Through July 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

ENTERTAINMENT “Moana Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Annual workshop for third through eighth graders. Based on Disney’s film “Moana.” $10.

Lucas Sousa, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Cory Michael, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Kin Faux, 8:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Eats & Beats with Payton Howie, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Kane Alvarado, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Brandon Januhowski, 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.

EXHIBITS

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Stewardship, through Tuesday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. Learn about Texas Sea Grant programs, how sea turtles are saved by turtle excluder devices and how experts build communities for the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Tuesday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.