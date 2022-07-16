Calendar for Saturday, July 16

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night 2022, which celebrates the establishment and development of Bryan and College Station, on July 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Stella Hotel. The event includes food, drinks, gaming and live music. bcschamber.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Battle of the Badges, 10:45 a.m., Row House, 4001 Texas 6 in College Station. Event features four Brazos County law enforcement entities — Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M — in rowing competitions to raise money for the Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Pups & Pints, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. Bring dogs to the patio and meet adoptable dogs from Urgent Animals of Hearne.

Deep Sea Vents, 2 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Texas A&M oceanographer Jason Sylvan discusses deep sea vents and how submarines and robots are used to learn about them.

Ukulele Club, 2 p.m. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. For ages 7 and older. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Through July 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT Sick Ride, Skunk Money, Dollhouse, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Coulter Brown, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ethan Hanson, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Eats & Beats with Jack Thweatt, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Jake Hooker, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment. The exhibit includes artifacts, images and historic newspaper articles.

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.