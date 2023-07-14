SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Eats & Beats with Jack Thweatt, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Mike Coil, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Texas Metal Never Dies, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cash Byers, 8 p.m., 1791 Whiskey Bar at The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Rocky King Band, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Elijah Zamora and Colton French, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.