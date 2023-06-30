SATURDAY

EVENTS

American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

First Saturday Art Fair, 10 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Patriotic Splash, 1-6 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. Bryan Fire Department firetrucks, inflatable water slide, sno cones, $5 burgers.

Little Firecrackers at Lake Walk, 3-6 p.m., The Stella Hotel, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Blanc Du Bois Harvest, 7 p.m.-midnight, Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Contra Dance, 7 p.m., Brazos Ballroom Dance Studio, 501 Graham Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Elijah & Jojo, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Eats & Beats featuring Sun Valley Station, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Jared Pool, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ella Reid, 7:30 p.m., 1791 Whiskey Bar at The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Corbin Glen, 8 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Jody Bartula & the Barflies, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.