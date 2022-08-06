Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 6

The Back to School Skate Jam will be Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Williamson Skate Park, 411 Williamson Drive in Bryan. The event features skateboarding and BMX biking, raffle prizes, music, free pizza and drinks. Free; no registration required.

SATURDAYEVENTSFamily Fish 2022, 8 to 11 a.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The museum and the College Station Police Department present this event at the Bush Library pond, which will be stocked with catfish. Also games, education stations and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring fishing gear; fishing licenses are not required. Free. bush41.org/events.

Harvest Festival, Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that includes grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out murder mystery dinner. Event continues on weekends through August. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. namibv.org.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Aug. 20. $10-$15. stagecenter.net.

Changes: A Tribute to Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wyatt Ellis Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Landon Dodd, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Lucas Sousa, 7 p.m. Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jason Young Band, 8:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITSMandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Thursday at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.