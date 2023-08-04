SATURDAY

EVENTS

Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic Open & Junior Brahman Shows, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Birding 101, 7:30 a.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts its monthly bird walk. Loaner binoculars available, bring water.

Wellborn Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Wellborn Community Center, 4119 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Cost: $5.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Garage Sale Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Messina Hof Harvest Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

First Saturday Art Fair, 10-11 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Back to School Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ranch Harley Davidson's 7th anniversary party car & bike show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ranch Harley Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Community Art Day, 1-3 p.m., Arts Council, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Free.

Belong in Bryan Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan.

Harvest Festival Cellar Tour & Dinner, 7:30-10 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Cabaret," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Mike Gallo, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Jack Ingram at Palace Theater Grand Reopening, 6 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Firecracker Smile and Mellowship Tribute, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cash Byers and Big Valley, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Canaan Bryce, 7:30 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Joey Kipfler, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Also showing through Oct. 29: Powers of Persuasion, an exhibit of America's greatest illustrators and cartoonists utilizing their talents to inform and persuade the public during WWII. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students.