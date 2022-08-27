Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 27

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Pints & Paws, 2 to 6 p.m., Main Street in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery in Downtown Bryan. National Dog Day celebration with local craft beer by Blackwater Draw and KinderHill, along with dog activities, vendors, music and food trucks. Dog photography will be offered, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bryan Animal Center. Animal organizations will be on hand. destinationbryan.com/pintsandpaws.

Back-2-Cool Bash, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Post Oak Mall in College Station. Event includes interactive games, coloring activities, book giveaways, fashion show, video game contest, live music and a meet-and-greet with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael.

Duddley’s Draw Birthday Bash, starts at 11 a.m., 311 University Drive in College Station. The bar celebrates its 45th birthday with live music, a bloody mary bar and other activities.

Funky Junque Market, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vendor show. $5; free for teachers, military, first responders with ID.

Harvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that features grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out grand finale gala. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

BCS Classic CrossFit Competition, 5:30 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. $25 for spectators. facebook.com/BCSGames.

Howdy Night Mixer & Market, 7 to 10 p.m., The Green at Century Square, 144 Century Court in College Station. Music, giveaways, vendors and artisans.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Head Over Heels,” 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20.

Aggies Back to School Bash, 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Cody Johnson, Josh Ward and Jesse Raub Jr. perform. Doors at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. No chairs, blankets, outside food or beverages. Sold out. codyjohnsonmusic.com/events/college-station-tx.

Learn to Swim, a Tool tribute band, and Black Tooth Grin, a Pantera tribute band, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tye Coleman, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Risky Liver Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

High Noon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.