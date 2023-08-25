SATURDAY
EVENTS
BCS Crossfit Classic, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival: Daytime Harvest 4, 9-11:30 a.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.
Funky Junque Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
Tiki Party, noon-10 p.m., KinderHill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.
Back to School Backyard Bash, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival: Grand Finale Gala, 7:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brandon Rhyder, 6 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Ethan Hanson, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Elijah & Jojo, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.
John Wick and Friends, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.
Kin Faux, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Reagan Quinn, 8 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.
Tyler Halverson with Collin Nash, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.
Kenny Orts, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.
Marshall Jones, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.
Mitchell Ford, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
EXHIBITS
Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.