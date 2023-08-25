"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html .

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.