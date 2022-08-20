Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 20

The Sexual Assault Resource Center presents its fourth annual “Evening Under the Stars” Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus. The event features cocktails, food, live music, a Century Tree photo booth, raffles, live and silent auctions. Donations support SARC’s efforts to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. www.sarcbv.org/euts.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

“Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man” film premiere, 7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors at 6 p.m. RSVP at 12thman.com/feature/standingroomonly.

Young Readers Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Books geared for newborns to age 12 offered, including board books, chapter books, graphic novels and sci-fi books. Also teacher resource material. Hardbacks $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Proceeds benefit Bryan+College Station Public Library System.

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. See reptiles, amphibians, inverts and small mammals along with feeders, supplies and an educational section. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 and $10. herpshow.net.

New Liberty Outreach Car Wash & Bake Sale, 8 a.m., Advance Auto Parts, 1100 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. With Pastor Tommy Carter. Donations accepted.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Carson Jeffrey and Braxton Keith, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Bobby Enloe, 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Will Banister, 9:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Bill Bertrand Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

The Broken Spokes, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Coulter Brown, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ethan Hanson, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.