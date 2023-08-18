SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Horseman's Market Day, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Fish Review, 9 a.m., Simpson Drill Field, Lamar Street on Texas A&M University campus.

Messina Hof Harvest Festival 3, 9-11:30 a.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Brazos County 4-H Club Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

Young Readers Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission: adults, 1$10 and kids ages 5-12, $5.

Military Working Dogs Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6.

Meet & Greet Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1-3 p.m., Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

Pride Community Center "All That Jazz" Fundraising Gala, 6-9 p.m., Brazos Cotton Exchange, 200 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wheels, Watches & Whiskey, 7 p.m., Hershel's Bar at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival 3: Outdoor Luau, 7:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Cabaret," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Hometown Reunion Featuring Steve Wariner, 6:30 p.m., Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan.

Elijah & Jojo, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Montana Lane, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Dylan Wheeler, 7:30 p.m., The Tap, , 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

The Jerrells, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Sterling Elza, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Brian Pounds, 8 p.m., The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

David Kingham, 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

Monster Movie Mockery, 9 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Adults only, $14.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Sunday at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.