Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 13

OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, 9 a.m. to noon, the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon shows a display drone and discusses plans for drone delivery in College Station. Also games, activities and food.

Bryan Animal Center Free Microchip & Rabies Vaccination, Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, 129 Moss St. in Bryan. Vaccinations and microchips given on first-come, first-served basis. Pets must be restrained to a leash or crate. Limit of four pets per household. Proof of Bryan residency required.

Ukulele Club, 2 p.m. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. For ages 7 and older. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

Harvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that includes grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out cellar tour and dinner. Events continue on weekends through August. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teens Outspoken support group, 10 a.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. Visit namibv.org.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Aug. 20. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Kenny Orts, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Luke Garrison & The Fallback Plan, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Guitar Frenchie, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.