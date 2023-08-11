SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Second Saturdays Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Bryan Animal Center Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination, 8 a.m.-noon, Sue Neal Park, 600 W. 22nd St. in Bryan.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Messina Hof Harvest Festival 2, 9-11:30 a.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Back in School Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan.

Supplement Warehouse Block Party, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Supplement Warehouse, 1404 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Bryan RibsU, noon-3 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Election Integrity Event and Hand-Counting Demonstration, 1-5 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 7320 Steep Hollow Road in Bryan.

Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival 2 Murder Mystery Dinner, 7 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Cabaret," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Ava Bryant, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Teague Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Colton French, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Dumpwood and Green Daze, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Chevre Roulette, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Tylor Brandon, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jason Roberts, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Justin Ross & Deadwood Revival, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.