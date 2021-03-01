 Skip to main content
Calendar for Monday
EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Wreaths Across America will bring a mobile exhibit through the Brazos Valley this week. The organization’s Mobile Education Exhibit national tour will stop in Bryan at American Legion Post 159 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station on Friday and from noon to 7 p.m. at Navasota’s Texas Birthday Bash on Saturday. The exhibit, which aims to educate the public about the service of veterans, is free and open to the public with COVID-19 precautions in place.

MONDAY

EVENTS

The Long-Term Impact of Pandemics, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online event. A half-day symposium focused on social disruptions during and after epidemics. Presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. To receive the Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/pandemic.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

EXHIBITS

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

