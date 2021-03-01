Calendar for Monday

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

EXHIBITS

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.