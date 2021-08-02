Calendar for Monday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Keep Brazos Beautiful will hold its annual awards luncheon on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The event recognizes residents and organizations that are making a difference in keeping the community clean, green and beautiful. For more information or tickets, call 775-3569 or email director@keepbrazosbeautiful.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 8 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. through Wednesday on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Members of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will share their plans for the season.
Music Makers, 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A children’s musical camp covering music, drama and set design.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Fine Arts Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon through Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. For children ages 3 to 8, covering storytelling, rhythm and movement, science and nature and more. $25.
Vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children ages 4 through the end of fifth grade.
Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. through Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For children ages 4 through the end of fourth grade.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 8 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. through Wednesday on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.
Music Makers, 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A children’s musical camp covering music, drama and set design.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Fine Arts Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon through Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. For children ages 3 to 8, covering storytelling, rhythm and movement, science and nature and more. $25.
Vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children ages 4 through the end of fifth grade.
Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. through Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For children ages 4 through the end of fourth grade.
442 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Downtown Comedy, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201B W. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.
FARMERS MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
The Local at Lake Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center. A neighborhood artisan market with regional farmers, vendors, food trucks and music.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family and peer recovery support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 774-4713 for more information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.