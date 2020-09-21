Calendar for Monday

WEDNESDAY

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting a free online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS