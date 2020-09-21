 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Monday
0 comments

Calendar for Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

AirPower History Tour is coming to Easterwood Airport on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron, the event features a rare World War II bomber, a T-6 Texan and the L-26B Aero Commander. No ground tours will be provided. To book a ride, visit AirPowerTour.org.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Chamber of Commerce of Bryan-College Station Golf Classic, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. City Course at Phillips Event Center. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.

Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.

WEDNESDAY

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting a free online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert