Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
AirPower History Tour is coming to Easterwood Airport on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron, the event features a rare World War II bomber, a T-6 Texan and the L-26B Aero Commander. No ground tours will be provided. To book a ride, visit AirPowerTour.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Chamber of Commerce of Bryan-College Station Golf Classic, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. City Course at Phillips Event Center. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting a free online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
