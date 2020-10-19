Calendar for Monday

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Worldfest, online events through Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Association, and Destination Bryan have partnered to present Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall. Designed to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley and provide children and families a day of virtual literary, science and art activities. Participating virtual exhibits provided by Texas A&M student organizations, community organizations and businesses will provide educational, information and performance videos that will showcase music, dance, science, agriculture, and art.

TUESDAY

EVENTS