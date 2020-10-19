Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday as a hybrid online and in-person event. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Worldfest, online events through Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Association, and Destination Bryan have partnered to present Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall. Designed to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley and provide children and families a day of virtual literary, science and art activities. Participating virtual exhibits provided by Texas A&M student organizations, community organizations and businesses will provide educational, information and performance videos that will showcase music, dance, science, agriculture, and art.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Campus blood drive, hosted by Texas A&M University’s Institute for Healthcare Improvement with the Blood Center of Brazos Valley. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza. Donors will receive a T-shirt. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but priority will be given to those who registered in advance. Register for an appointment at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/277974.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket. The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
