Calendar for Monday

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will host the 23rd annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Tickets are $20, and the event features food grown and produced locally and prepared and served by local farmers. To register, call 260-5200 or email jordan@bcschamber.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Blood drive, 2 to 6:15 p.m. at Hohlts Park, 2425 N. Park St. in Brenham. Call 832-212-2799 for more information.
Blood drive, 3:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 5295 F.M. 1155 in Chappell Hill. Email marcykmiec@yahoo.com for more information.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Ladies Golf Association, 8 a.m. at the Hilltop Lakes Golf Course, 100 Golf Club Drive in Hilltop Lakes. 8 a.m. tee times each Monday.
Beginners line dancing, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, 1 Hilltop Lodge Drive.
Winter coat, blanket and sock drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. Call 492-2635 or 599-3977 to drop off or pick up donations.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Meeting in person through Dec. 13. divorcecare.org.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.