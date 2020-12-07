Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

A&M United Methodist Church’s youth group will stage a live Nativity service at the church on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The outdoor service includes the Christmas story, live animals and music. People interested in attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The event will be in the main parking lot, with parking in the Northgate Parking Garage. The church is at 417 University Drive in College Station. For more information, email office@am-umc.org.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Radio MASH toy drive, at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.