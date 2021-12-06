Calendar for Monday

A senior Christmas party and dance is set for Friday at the Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The free event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes dancing, games and door prizes. MONDAY EVENT Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive. The concert will feature the Brazos Valley Chorale, College Station Middle School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School choirs and the A&M United Methodist Church bell choir. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at bvchorale.org, or $25 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 6 and under are free. Radio MASH toy drive, final day, at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted. Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97. College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 4 to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area. Early voting in College Station City Council Place 6 runoff election, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, and the Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the Texas A&M University campus. Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24. BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Bryan-College Station Toyota, 728 Texas 6 in Bryan. Email fwyatt@purdygroupusa.com for more information. Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary.