Calendar for Monday
Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Youth Rodeo Association will be at the Brazos County Expo Aug. 14-16. For a schedule, visit www.brazoscountyexpo.com/events/2020/youth-rodeo-association.

MONDAY

EVENTS

United Way Scavenger Hunt: Health Week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online event. Register for free to receive clues and updates through email. The scavenger hunt can be completed without leaving your vehicles by driving to locations around the community. To register, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

5th annual Bob Ellis Pro-Am, 9 a.m. Traditions Club. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

CLUBS

College Station Noon Lions Club Zoom meeting, noon on 1 p.m. Featuring Lion Carol Binzer, Director of Administrative Support Services at Texas A&M University Residence Life will speak about the upcoming school semester during the pandemic of COVID-19. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m. Blue Baker locations around town. The organization is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to benefit the students of Bryan-College Station. For more information, visit www.jlbcs.org.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the Church Office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Flourish at TAMU hosts Virtual yell practice with the Texas A&M University yell leaders, 11 a.m. on the group’s Facebook page.

FRIDAY

August First Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Bryan. At this time, there will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups. downtownbryan.com.

Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. An evening of grape picking and stomping featuring a vineyard cuisine buffet. messinahof.com.

