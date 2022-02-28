Calendar for Monday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Brazos Valley Chorale will hold its next concert at 4 p.m. March 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan. The concert will highlight the third movement of Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass, The City” Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students. Ages 6 and under are free. Visit bvchorale.org/concerts for more information.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club weekly meeting, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Boccia ball, 4:30 p.m. at Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For people of all ages with disabilities. $40 per four-week session.
Harry Potter Club, 5 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Crafts and social events for ages 9 to 18. For more information, email earthur@bryantx.gov.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-up registration accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-up registration accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up registration accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Walk-up registration accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.