Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Shrine Circus will be at the Brazos County Expo for four performances on April 19-20. The event will feature animals, acrobats and daredevils and is set for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day. Doors open one hour before show time for performer meet and greets, interactive circus skills and animal rides. General admission tickets are $10 for children under 12 and $20 for adults. Tickets will also be available one hour before show times at the Expo. spectacularcircus.com.