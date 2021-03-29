Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Shrine Circus will be at the Brazos County Expo for four performances on April 19-20. The event will feature animals, acrobats and daredevils and is set for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day. Doors open one hour before show time for performer meet and greets, interactive circus skills and animal rides. General admission tickets are $10 for children under 12 and $20 for adults. Tickets will also be available one hour before show times at the Expo. spectacularcircus.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Twelve Angry Jurors, 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center, performed by Bryan High School Viking Theatre students. Tickets are $15. No children under 10 allowed. Masks will be required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bhsvikingtheatre.com.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba to attend.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Fan Field drive-thru, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, in the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.