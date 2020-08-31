Calendar for Monday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Aggie Rodeo will be Sept. 12 inside the Brazos County Expo. Events begin at 11 a.m. and include barrels tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping and team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo.
MONDAY
CLASSES
The Pillars of Health by Camp Gladiator, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Online event. Learn about nutrition and hydration, exercise, sleep and emotional support. For Zoom link to attend, register through the Flourish TAMU app. www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Fourth annual B-CS Superhero Virtual Run, online event. Run anywhere you want for the event benefiting Voices For Children. www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-bcs-superhero-run-walk-1k-5k-2020/bcs-0001.html?cgid=gfar-30343.
Fall gardening webinar, 11 a.m. Online event. Producers Cooperative’s garden center team will be hosting a Zoom webinar on fall gardening. Visit producerscooperative.zoom.us/j/85250379667.
CLUBS
Equestrian 4-H Club, Brazos County meeting, 6 p.m. Zoom. Visit Facebook page for more information.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Online event. Discussing This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Sing with Me! Songs and Puppets, Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pre-recorded song and puppet videos will be added to the Kids Corner video playlist on Mounce’s Facebook page on the first Wednesday of the month. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Craft Friday To-Go Bags, all day. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pick up supplies to decorate pencil bags. There are also supplies for coloring activities for children while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events.
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring livestream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant the Psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will be required inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
