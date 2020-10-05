Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. Community members are invited to visit with deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff members over a cup of coffee. Masks are required and the coffee will be provided. Meet outside in front of the Sheriff’s Office, 1700 Texas 21 in Bryan.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County Democrats voter registration drive, starting at 7 a.m. Two locations: Square One, 211 William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan and St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For more information, call 492-2889 or email judyleunes@gmail.com.
The College Station Noon Lions Club Hall of Fame Ceremony, noon at the Hilton College Station. Seven Lions Club members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Attend in person on view online.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
Meditation session, 12:30 p.m., online event. Learn how to improve health and increase happiness with a meditation session for all levels of experience. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
