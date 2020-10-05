Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. Community members are invited to visit with deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff members over a cup of coffee. Masks are required and the coffee will be provided. Meet outside in front of the Sheriff’s Office, 1700 Texas 21 in Bryan.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County Democrats voter registration drive, starting at 7 a.m. Two locations: Square One, 211 William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan and St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For more information, call 492-2889 or email judyleunes@gmail.com.

The College Station Noon Lions Club Hall of Fame Ceremony, noon at the Hilton College Station. Seven Lions Club members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Attend in person on view online.

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.