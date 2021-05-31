Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Volunteers will be painting the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s building on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Workers will also be caulking, repairing windows, cleaning and doing drywall repairs. Anyone interested in helping can email floyd@csnlc.org for information. The Salvation Army is at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Memorial Day observance, 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will be the guest speaker, and the names of area veterans who died this year will be read. The event will be on the back patio of the American Legion, and the public is invited.

Memorial Day service, 11 a.m. at the Burleson County Courthouse on West Fox Street in Caldwell.

Memorial Day fish fry for veterans, noon at Bryan Elks Lodge 859, 304 Mobile Ave.