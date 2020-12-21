Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging everyone to start the new year off outdoors with self-guided hikes at state parks on Jan. 1. First Day Hikes at the Nails Creek Unit of Lake Somerville State Park and Huntsville State Park will begin at 9 a.m., and Bastrop State Park opens at 8 a.m. Check in at the park headquarters for a map; participants will receive a sticker upon completing the hike. Park entrance fees apply, and capacity limits are in place, so visitors are encouraged to book day use reservations in advance at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

MONDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

COVID-19 testing in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.