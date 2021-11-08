Calendar for Monday

Tuesday is Pass it Back Day, a 24-hour day of giving to support the Aggie Network. There will be an event at Rudder Plaza on The Texas A&M University campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with giveaways, snacks and photo opportunities with Reveille X from noon to 12:45 p.m. To make a donation online, visit tx.ag/PIBD.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive. Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year awards will be presented. Tickets are $85 for Chamber members and $95 for non-members.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned good to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. There will be a Veterans Day program with speaker Tom Turbiville.
“Hell or High Seas,” noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. at Bryan Premiere Cinema, 950 N. Texas 6 in Bryan. The screening of a documentary film following Navy veteran Taylor Grieger and writer Stephen O’Shea as they sail around Cape Horn. Tickets are $5.75 to $8.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Caldwell High School, 550 County Road 307 in Caldwell. Email mescalante@caldwellisd.net for more information.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Ladies Golf Association, 8 a.m. at the Hilltop Lakes Golf Course, 100 Golf Club Drive in Hilltop Lakes. 8 a.m. tee times each Monday.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Nov. 15. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New an gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Friday. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Winter coat, blanket and sock drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee Chapel United Methodist Church, 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. Call 492-2635 or 599-3977 to drop off or pick up donations.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program inspired by Latin dance and set to upbeat Latin music. Cost is $5 per class; ages 16 and older welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Until We Meet Again, 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. For anyone grieving the death of their spouse.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Meeting in person through Dec. 13. divorcecare.org.
Spanish sexual assault therapy group, 5 p.m. Open to female survivors of sexual assault. For more information, call 731-1000 or email kdalum@sarcbv.org.