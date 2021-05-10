Calendar for Monday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will be the guest speaker at the Grimes County Republican Party’s 16th annual Reagan Dinner at the Grimes County Expo in Navasota on May 22. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $63 and available at go.theeagle.com/gcrp.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances are Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
Drive-thru graduation party, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. A socially distanced celebration for new graduates with souvenir photos. Enter through the parking lot of the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center on Throckmorton Street.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive. A&M Consolidated High School football coach Lee Fedora will be the speaker.
Edge Community Center monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at 7628 Edge School House Road in Edge.
2021 Spring Sports Banquet, 6:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium in Navasota. The Navasota Athletic Booster Club will recognize student-athletes in basketball, soccer, softball, baseball, powerlifting, track and field, golf, tennis and athletic training. Barbecue plates available for $9.
Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting, 3 p.m. online event. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook.
Navasota City Council meeting, 6 p.m. at Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.
Faith News, 6 p.m. at Centerville First United Methodist Church, 245 S. Commerce St. in Centerville. A performance of the children’s choir in honor of choir member Layla Bell, who is undergoing cancer treatment.
Buffalo High School athletic awards ceremony, 6 p.m. at Buffalo High School, 1724 N. Buffalo Ave. The Buffalo Bison Athletic Booster Club will recognize all high school athletes.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.